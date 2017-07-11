Randy Orton Posts Updates From Thailand, Will Miss SmackDown Tonight

Randy Orton will be absent from SmackDown tonight as he's in Thailand filming a new movie. Orton will be filming scenes for Changeland, with Breckin Meyer and Seth Green. Green is also writing and directing the film.

Orton isn't advertised to appear at any WWE events until next week's SmackDown on July 18th, which is the go-home show for WWE's Battleground pay-per-view. Orton faces WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a Punjabi Prison match at the PPV on the 23rd, then will resume his regular WWE schedule.

Orton posted the following updates on Instagram from Thailand today:

#thailand @changelandmovie @sethgreen @breckinmeyer @kim.orton01

A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on




