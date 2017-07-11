Recently Signed NXT Star Out With ACL Injury

It sounds like recent WWE developmental signee Nixon Newell will be out of action for several months. Squared Circle Sirens reported on Tuesday that Newell is suffering from a serious ACL injury and will be on the shelf for an extended period. She reportedly underwent knee surgery in late June.

Nixon started working out at the WWE Performance Center in May of this year after signing a developmental contract in November, 2016.




