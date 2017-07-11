Rumors on SummerSlam Main Event & Possibility of Samoa Joe Winning the Title

-- On last night's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that it's possible to see a three-way match at SummerSlam between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, as it would save the Reigns/Lesnar match for WrestleMania. The triple threat would allow a number of different creative finishes and possibilities.

-- Meltzer suggested that the reason WWE may be wanting to get the title off of Lesnar is because he's rarely on TV and they would prefer to have the champion consistently visible.

-- With that said, there's a chance that Samoa Joe could win the Universal Title, defend it regularly until a later PPV such as Royal Rumble, and then drop it back to Lesnar who would go onto face Reigns at WrestleMania 34.




