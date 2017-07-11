Backstage News on Matt & Jeff Hardy Using the "Broken" Gimmick in WWE

Sponsored Links



-- On yesterday's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the Hardys transitioning to the "broken" gimmick and suggested that either they have already worked out a deal with Anthem or are very close to doing so.

-- It was noted that there were some very strong teases on last night's show and it's possible that the Hardys will now go on a losing streak of some sort, prompting them to switch over to the "broken" gimmick.