Backstage News on Matt & Jeff Hardy Using the "Broken" Gimmick in WWE

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 11, 2017 - 3:07pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- On yesterday's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the Hardys transitioning to the "broken" gimmick and suggested that either they have already worked out a deal with Anthem or are very close to doing so.

-- It was noted that there were some very strong teases on last night's show and it's possible that the Hardys will now go on a losing streak of some sort, prompting them to switch over to the "broken" gimmick.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.