Paige's Brother Posts Message Accusing Alberto of Physically Abusing His Sister

Sponsored Links

-- Zak Bevis, the brother of Paige, posted the following message on his Facebook page, accusing Alberto El Patron of domestic abuse. He added that his father, Ricky Knight, will also be speaking on the matter in the near future. I've got too say I'm very worried about my sister, Please keep a eye on her, she had one Prick Known as brad Maddox who took advantage of an 18 year old girl. Physically and mentally abused her. And now she's with a control freak who think he's a tough guy cause he's beats my sister and has money too cover his tracks..I love my sister she will end up like Whitney Houston or Amy Winehouse ....please share this,,I want the world to know that i care about my lil sister.....everyone keep an eye on her ...you'll be argry at me but I love you, I'm writing this on behalf of all the Knights.





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more