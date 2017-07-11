Speculation on Kurt Angle Storyline: Dixie Carter, Stephanie McMahon, more

Sponsored Links



-- There isn't much new backstage rumors on the Kurt Angle storyline, which is expected to culminate next week on Raw. As noted before, the rumor has been that it will involve the return of Stephanie McMahon with the long term plan being to build towards an Angle/HHH match.

-- While Angle and Stephanie have a history with each other dating back to the early 2000s, Angle's line that he "loves" whomever the messages are coming from doesn't seem to fit in with Stephanie unless they are randomly rekindling that relationship.

-- It was also speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio by Bryan Alvarez if the mystery person who is communicating with Angle and Corey Graves could be Dixie Carter. While that would be kind of out of left field, Angle and Carter have a history and she has been mentioned by WWE recently as well as appearing on the WWE Network.