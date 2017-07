Sponsored Links

-- According to pwinsider.com, here are some backstage notes from tonight's Smackdown: * John Cena and AJ Styles teaming up to take on Rusev & Kevin Owens * Matches will be added to Battleground: (1) A five-way elimination match between Charlotte, Natalya, Tamina, Becky Lynch and Lana

(2) Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

(3) AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens for the US Title.





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more