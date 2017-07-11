WWE News: Raw Viewership Back up Over Three Million[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- WWE Raw did a solid 3.006 million viewers last night, up six percent from last week's holiday-affected number. The show faced some stiff competiton from the MLB Home Run Derby which drew 8.17 million viewers (up year-over-year by almost 3 million).
-- Raw's hours were:
* Hour Two - 3.074 million
* Hour Three - 2.905 million
-- The show held up extremely well in the third hour, which is typically when a lot of viewers tune out. Overall, Raw finished #4 on the night with all three shows that beat it related to ESPN baseball/softball coverage.