WWE News: Raw Viewership Back up Over Three Million

-- WWE Raw did a solid 3.006 million viewers last night, up six percent from last week's holiday-affected number. The show faced some stiff competiton from the MLB Home Run Derby which drew 8.17 million viewers (up year-over-year by almost 3 million).

-- Raw's hours were:

* Hour One - 3.049 million

* Hour Two - 3.074 million

* Hour Three - 2.905 million

-- The show held up extremely well in the third hour, which is typically when a lot of viewers tune out. Overall, Raw finished #4 on the night with all three shows that beat it related to ESPN baseball/softball coverage.