News & Rumors: Elias Samson, SummerSlam Main Event, Paige/Alberto, more

The following are unconfirmed backstage rumors

-- Apart from the previously speculated triple threat match that is being thrown out there for SummerSlam, there is another report floating around indicating that WWE may be considering a Fatal Fourway that would feature Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

-- According to various sources, the ongoing issues between Alberto El Patron and Paige is centered around the fact that she is still employed by WWE and could conceivably be occurring because he is trying to get her fired from the company and influencing her into actions which will lead to that.

-- WWE has begun phasing out using pyro at their events as a cost-cutting measure.

-- The backstage thought on Elias Samson as we first reported here continues to be that WWE officials love his look but are not completely convinced at his in-ring wrestling. Reportedly, there were a handful of people backstage who were not impressed with his match against Finn Balor last night.