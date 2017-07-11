WWE SmackDown Live Results Now In Progress (7/11)

Sponsored Links



The July 11th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX, and is the second-to-last episode before Battleground. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET!

- The SmackDown broadcast begins with footage from AJ Styles' U.S. Title victory over Kevin Owens at a Madison Square Garden house show last weekend.

- AJ Styles comes out o the ring to kick off SmackDown. AJ discusses winning the U.S. Title at MSG, then issues an open challenge to anyone in the back who thinks they can take the strap from him. John Cena's music hits and Cena storms down to the ring. Cena gets on the mic and accepts the challenge, and Styles says let's get it on. A ref and a ring announcer run in to the ring, and we have a title match.

- AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena - No Contest: AJ's U.S. Title is on the line in this one. Before referee Charles Robinson can call for the opening bell, Kevin Owens comes out to the stage with a mic. Owens says he's the rightful owner of the U.S. Title, and he tells Cena to go away again because nobody missed him. Owens says nobody wants to see Cena vs. AJ again. Cena says it's not that nobody wants to see him, it's that Owens can't see him. Cena says he's going to run through Owens, then he's going to run through AJ, but then out of nowhere Rusev runs in and spears Cena. AJ pulls Rusev off Cena, but then Owens runs in and takes out AJ. Rusev locks Cena in The Accolade, then Rusev and Owens leave.

- Back from commercial, we're told Shane McMahon has announced a tag match for later of AJ & Cena vs. Rusev & Owens.

- The Singh Brothers come out to the stage to introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. He's in action next in a non-title match.

- Jinder Mahal def. Tye Dillinger: Jinder drops Tye early on and follows up with some knee drops. Jinder works over Tye in the corner and throws some more knees and chops. Dillinger fires up and hits some punches in the corner, but Jinder shuts him down with a flying knee to the face. Jinder immediately follows up with the Cobra Clutch slam for the win after a mostly one-sided match.

- After the match, Jinder gets on the mic and expresses his disgust that the American fans boo him while they cheer that snake Randy Orton. Jinder says they can boo him all they want, but the 1.3 billion people of India know he's the best Champion of all time. Jinder says Orton won't be making his life a living hell, it'll be Jinder bringing hell to Orton's life. Jinder says next week, he's bringing the Punjabi Prison to SmackDown.

