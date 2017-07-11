WWE To Stream Mae Young Classic Parade Of Champions On FB Live On 7/13

WWE announced the following on Tuesday:

Watch the Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions this Thursday on Facebook Live

The WWE Universe can get its first look at the likes of Toni Storm, Princesa Sugehit, Jazzy Gabert, Rhea Ripley and all 32 Mae Young Classic competitors when they take part in the Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions. Watch this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT at Facebook.com/WWE to see who will take part in this historic tournament!

The Mae Young Classic begins Monday, Aug. 28, when the first four episodes will be available on demand, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network. And be sure to tune into WWE Network on Sunday, Aug. 20, immediately following WWE SummerSlam, for Mae Young Classic: Bracketology, a special look at the inaugural 32-woman tournament.




