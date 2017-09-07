WWE Live Event Results (7/9/17) - Hildalgo, TX

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Nicholas Cannella for sending this in:

The original advertised card was Orton vs Mahal for the WWE Title and Styles vs Owens for the U.S Title. They removed Orton from the lineup a month ago and changed the Double Main Event to Styles vs Mahal for WWE Title and Owens vs Zayn vs Corbin for the U.S. Now with Styles beating Owens to Win the U.S Title two nights ago at the MSG House Show, the card was changed at the show to Styles vs Owens vs Corbin and Mahal vs Zayn. As always card is subject to change.

(1) Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler. Nakamura was over with the crowd. When Ziggler hit his finisher, Nakamura kicked out. Ziggler stomped the mat to signal for a superkick, but Nakamura countered with a Kinsasha Kick.

(2) Rusev defeated Sin Cara. Not much reaction for Rusev. Mostly the crowd liked Sin Cara. Sin Cara tapped out to a modified Acolade where he choked Sin Cara while lying on his back.

(3) American Alpha defeated Aiden English & Epico. Aiden came out and bragged about being 1-0 against Randy Orton. He told fans to shut up and Received a ton of heat. American Alpha comes out to a good pop. In the end, Jason Jordan got the hot tag and made the heels look like fools. Gable and Jordan hit the Grand Amplitude for the win.

(4) Main Event # 1- Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers) defeated Sami Zayn to retain the WWE Championship. The Singh brothers came out to some boos. Mahal also came out to a some boos but the crowd heated up once the match started up. People seemed to like Zayn. Zayn set up his finisher when one of the Singhs pulled Jinder out to save him. Sami set up for a diver, but the other brother tripped him. Jinder jumped in and hit him with the "Khallas" finisher for the three count to retain. Sami beat up the Singh brothers as Jinder ran off.

Intermission

(5) SmackDown Womans Champion Naomi , Becky Lynch & Charlotte beat Natalya, Tamina & Carmella. Good match. The crowd was into cheering the babyface Woman and booing the heels. Fun match. Naomi picked up the win for her team with the Rear View on Natalya for the pin.

(6) The Usos beat The Hype Bros. and The New Day to retain the SmackDown Tag Titles. One of the Usos tripped Ryder leading to the pin after the Splash off the top rope.

(7) Main Event # 2- A.J. Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat Match to retain the United States Championship. The heels ganged up on Styles, who tried to fight back. Eventually the heels turned on one another when Owens tried to steal pin. Corbin and Owens took turns beating up Styles, then beat each other up as Styles recovered a bit. Styles began a comeback against both heels and hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Owens for the 1-2-3. From the booking, it’s clear they had Styles as the new U.S Champ to be the babyface to close the show and send the fans home happy.