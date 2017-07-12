GFW Suspends Alberto El Patron

Sponsored Links



Alberto El Patron has been suspended by GFW. The GFW Champion's suspension is a result of Sunday's "domestic violence battery" incident at the Orlando International Airport with his girlfriend Paige of WWE.

Here is GFW's statement on the suspension:

“Global Force Wrestling has indefinitely suspended Alberto El Patron, effective immediately, until the investigation is resolved following a recent incident in Orlando, Florida.”

El Patron was heavily featured at last week's GFW Impact Wrestling tapings, which will air throughout the next month.