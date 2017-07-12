News: HHH Invites Mayweather/McGregor Again, Madusa, Braun Strowman's Return

Sponsored Links



-- Madusa will be joining Jim Ross and Lita for commentary in the Mae Young Classic tournament. The tournament tapes tomorrow and Friday and will air beginning August on the WWE Network.

-- Triple H once again took to Twitter to invite Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to Raw to promote their upcoming fight:

-- As noted before, WWE is hoping that both competitors agree to appear on Raw, helping promote their fight and also it would give the company some free publicity.

-- Braun Strowman is expected back on Raw this Monday, after missing this past week due to the "injuries" he suffered at Great Balls of Fire. There's speculation that WWE will move towards either a triple threat or four way match at SummerSlam and it's possible Strowman will make his presence felt during the Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe match.