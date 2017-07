Sponsored Links



-- Matt Hardy tweeted the following yesterday:

If @EdNordholm & @RealJeffJarrett don't wrap up this situation with us shortly, it's gonna get terribly nasty. We have lots to expose. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 11, 2017

-- During today's conference call with Global Force Wrestling's Jeff Jarrett, he once again stated that the Hardys have not acquired rights to the "broken" gimmick from the company and that it still belongs to GFW/Anthem.