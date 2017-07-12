WWE News: Smackdown Live Viewership Up for Last Night's Show

-- Last night's Smackdown Live was watched by an average of 2.465 million viewers, up from the July 4th edition's 2.329 million.

-- On the night, Smackdown finished first in the 18-49, 18-34 and 25-54 demographic.

-- Next week will be the first time when the year-over-year comparisons will hold more merit as it was on July 19, 2016 when WWE moved the show from being taped on Thursday to being live on Tuesday.




