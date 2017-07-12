Reby Hardy Attacks Jarrett; Claims Hardys and Anthem Had an Agreement Last Week

-- After today's conference call where Jeff Jarrett was asked about the Hardys securing rights to use the 'broken' gimmick and indicated that the ownership still resided with GFW/Anthem, Reby Hardy predictably took to Twitter to launch another attack.

-- According to Reby, the Hardys and Anthem had an agreement for the gimmick/tradekmark last week, which also included a non-disparagement clause in which Reby would have to pay 5k for every TNA related tweet.

-- Breaking it all down, it does seem like the two sides were close to sorting out their differences, but the talks may have broken down given Jarrett's comments as well as Matt's recent tweet that things would get "nasty."




