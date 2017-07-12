Ric Flair Campaigns With Kane (Photo), Nash Surgery Update, Cena On The ESPYS (Video)

Sponsored Links



- On Wednesday WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared with Glenn "Kane" Jacobs for a fundraising event in Knox County, TN. The event was at the Cherokee Country Club in support of Kane's run for Knox County Mayor.

Campaigning in Knoxville for my good friend Glenn Jacobs! pic.twitter.com/DyXrRTRGHN — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 12, 2017

- Kevin Nash underwent surgery this week for a meniscus tear in his left knee. This was Nash's 32nd surgery, and he posted the below update on Twitter to let everyone know he came out okay:

Went in for my left knee ended up with a labotomy. Feeling really calm.Not a care in the world. Thought 7 sponge baths was excessive. pic.twitter.com/wQ2WUyeYQ1 — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 12, 2017

- John Cena appeared on ESPN's 2017 ESPY awards on Wednesday night from Los Angeles, and he presented Jarrius "Little JJ" Robertson with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance as seen in the video below. The Miz and Maryse appeared on the show as well.