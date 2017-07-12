Ric Flair Campaigns With Kane (Photo), Nash Surgery Update, Cena On The ESPYS (Video)

Submitted by Eric Lynch on July 12, 2017 - 11:57pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- On Wednesday WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared with Glenn "Kane" Jacobs for a fundraising event in Knox County, TN. The event was at the Cherokee Country Club in support of Kane's run for Knox County Mayor.

- Kevin Nash underwent surgery this week for a meniscus tear in his left knee. This was Nash's 32nd surgery, and he posted the below update on Twitter to let everyone know he came out okay:

- John Cena appeared on ESPN's 2017 ESPY awards on Wednesday night from Los Angeles, and he presented Jarrius "Little JJ" Robertson with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance as seen in the video below. The Miz and Maryse appeared on the show as well.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.