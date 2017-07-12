Ric Flair Campaigns With Kane (Photo), Nash Surgery Update, Cena On The ESPYS (Video)[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
- On Wednesday WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared with Glenn "Kane" Jacobs for a fundraising event in Knox County, TN. The event was at the Cherokee Country Club in support of Kane's run for Knox County Mayor.
- Kevin Nash underwent surgery this week for a meniscus tear in his left knee. This was Nash's 32nd surgery, and he posted the below update on Twitter to let everyone know he came out okay:
- John Cena appeared on ESPN's 2017 ESPY awards on Wednesday night from Los Angeles, and he presented Jarrius "Little JJ" Robertson with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance as seen in the video below. The Miz and Maryse appeared on the show as well.