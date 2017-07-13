WWE NXT TV Tapings (Spoilers) - Results for the Next Four Weeks

Sponsored Links



Dark Match

- Jeet Rama defeated an enhancement talent (independent wrestler Mik Drake)

Rama won with a big slam.

To Air July 26

- Ember Moon defeated Lei'D Tapa

Moon hit The Eclipse to pick up the victory and then cut a promo demanding to face Asuka at TakeOver: Brooklyn.

- NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. two enhancement wrestlers never got underway

SAnitY destroyed the opponents and then brawled to a stand-off with AOP.

- Velveteen Dream defeated Cezar Bononi

A flying elbow drop by Dream ended this one. He put down the crowd when Kayla Braxton tried to interview him after the match.

- Drew McIntyre did an in-ring promo about Bobby Roode and TakeOver: Brooklyn.

- Kassius Ohno defeated Hideo Itami by DQ

They had a great, long match that ended with a blatant low blow by Itami. He then destroyed Ohno with two Go to Sleeps and even dropped him on the ring steps.

To Air August 2

- Johnny Gargano defeated Raul Mendoza

Gargano returned to action by submitting Mendoza with the Gargano Escape. He used his new theme music here.

- Asuka was out for a promo and accepted Ember Moon's challenge. Moon came out and declared that she is ready. They brawled, with Moon hitting The Eclipse and leaving Asuka laying.

- Heavy Machinery defeated Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli

This was a good match that the crowd was split for. Heavy Machinery used their assisted avalanche slam for the win.

- Sonya Deville defeated an enhancement talent

Deville got a quick win by submission.

- A backstage interview with Itami was shown on the video screen. He started speaking Japanese and took the microphone from Braxton. He demanded respect and walked away to the ring, but Aleister Black interrupted him and laid him out with Black Mass before the next match.

- Aleister Black defeated Kyle O'Reilly

O'Reilly made his NXT debut here. They had a physical match that got some time. Black fought off O'Reilly's ground attacks and hit Black Mass to get the win.

To Air August 9

- Nikki Cross called out The Authors of Pain and SAnitY joined her. Once the Authors made it to the ramp, Eric Young returned and beat down one Author, even zip-tying him to the railing to continue the attack. SAnitY stood tall and held the tag titles.

- The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated The Metro Brothers (Chris & JC)

The crowd loved the Profits, with this likely being their TV debut. A big spinebuster and frog splash won the match for them.

- There was an in-ring face-to-face between Roode and McIntyre to build their title match in Brooklyn, but Roderick Strong interrupted and wanted a match with Roode because he disrespected his family. Roode said he would face Strong whenever he wants -- as long as Strong can beat McIntyre.

Roode vs. McIntyre is still set for Brooklyn, but Strong can face Roode after TakeOver if he wins.

To Air August 16

- Danny Burch defeated Oney Lorcan

Lorcan had a crab on Burch, then Burch rolled through for the pin. The referee appeared to only count to two, but they rang the bell. Lorcan reluctantly shook Burch's hand after.

- Andrade "Cien" Almas (w/ Thea Trinidad) defeated No Way Jose

Trinidad's new name may be Sofia Vega. She wouldn't allow Almas to do any of his arrogant tranquilo antics and ordered him to finish off Jose for the win. When the match was over, Trinidad said that Almas would face Gargano at TakeOver: Brooklyn.

- Asuka and Ember Moon came out for a contract signing for their title match in Brooklyn. The crowd was chanting "Asuka" to the Goldberg tune and stomping the bleachers to make a marching noise. Asuka yelled at Moon in Japanese before leaving.

- The Street Profits defeated Chris Silvio & Lars Sullivan

The crowd loved the Profits and they pinned Silvio quickly. Sullivan then carried him away to the back.

- Ruby Riot defeated Billie Kay (w/ Peyton Royce)

Riot bumped Royce off the apron and hit her up-kick on Kay for the win.

- Drew McIntyre vs. Roderick Strong ended in a DQ when Bobby Roode interfered

This was a hard-hitting match that could have gone either way. Roode destroyed them both, then proclaimed that this is his NXT.

