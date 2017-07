-- Here is the updated card for WWE Battleground which takes place on July 23 in Philadelphia, PA:

Flag Match

John Cena vs. Rusev

WWE US Title Match

AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens

Fatal Five Way #1 Contender for Smackdown Women's Title Match

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Lana

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin