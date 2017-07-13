Spoilers: Tentative Card For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

Submitted by Eric Lynch on July 13, 2017 - 2:58am
Coming out of Wednesday night's NXT TV tapings, the card for NXT's Takeover: Brooklyn III event is taking shape. More matches have been confirmed for the pay-per-view next month.

Takeover: Brooklyn III takes place on August 19th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, the night before WWE SummerSlam. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III card

  • NXT Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode
  • NXT Women's Title Match: Ember Moon vs. Asuka
  • NXT Tag Team Title Match: SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain
  • Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami
  • Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas (with Thea Trinidad)

Join us on Saturday, August 19th for live Takeover: Brooklyn III coverage and discussion.




