Spoilers: Tentative Card For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

Coming out of Wednesday night's NXT TV tapings, the card for NXT's Takeover: Brooklyn III event is taking shape. More matches have been confirmed for the pay-per-view next month.
Takeover: Brooklyn III takes place on August 19th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, the night before WWE SummerSlam. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III card
Join us on Saturday, August 19th for live Takeover: Brooklyn III coverage and discussion.