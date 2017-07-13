Spoilers: Tentative Card For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

Sponsored Links



Coming out of Wednesday night's NXT TV tapings, the card for NXT's Takeover: Brooklyn III event is taking shape. More matches have been confirmed for the pay-per-view next month.

Takeover: Brooklyn III takes place on August 19th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, the night before WWE SummerSlam. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III card

NXT Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode NXT Women's Title Match: Ember Moon vs. Asuka

Ember Moon vs. Asuka NXT Tag Team Title Match: SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain

SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas (with Thea Trinidad)

Join us on Saturday, August 19th for live Takeover: Brooklyn III coverage and discussion.