Source: Backstage Heat On RAW Star Over Political Views

Submitted by Eric Lynch on July 13, 2017 - 3:20am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

It sounds like yet another RAW star is having issues with his colleagues behind-the-scenes. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Big Cass has garnered heat with the majority of the WWE locker room. As previously noted, Cass' now-former partner Enzo Amore isn't winning over his WWE peers either.

According to Meltzer, Cass' heat stems from sharing his views on politics. Cass is said to be a strong supporter of Donald Trump, which is not a view shared by many in the WWE locker room. Despite the negative feelings towards Cass, he reportedly doesn't have nearly as much heat on him as Enzo does.

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon is a part of the Trump Administration, so Cass' views may not be seen as a negative thing by the McMahons.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.