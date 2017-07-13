More Details on WWE Trying to Make SummerSlam Huge; Possible Matches

- As noted before, WWE plans to make SummerSlam "huge" this year. Apart from the main event which could be Brock Lesnar defending against either Roman Reigns or Samoa Joe or even a triple threat or fatal fourway match that could include Braun Strowman, there are several other big matches planned.
- The Kurt Angle storyline, which is to be revealed next week, should lead to something at the PPV while AJ Styles and John Cena are teasing a US title match. Big Show and Cass look to be working towards a match and there are also teases of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose re-uniting to take on Miz & a partner or even a handicap match with Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas.
- The word going around backstage is also that the Raw women's title will be on the line in a four-way match between Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Bayley.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
