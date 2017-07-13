More Details on WWE Trying to Make SummerSlam Huge; Possible Matches

Sponsored Links

As noted before, WWE plans to make SummerSlam "huge" this year. Apart from the main event which could be Brock Lesnar defending against either Roman Reigns or Samoa Joe or even a triple threat or fatal fourway match that could include Braun Strowman, there are several other big matches planned.





The Kurt Angle storyline, which is to be revealed next week, should lead to something at the PPV while AJ Styles and John Cena are teasing a US title match. Big Show and Cass look to be working towards a match and there are also teases of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose re-uniting to take on Miz & a partner or even a handicap match with Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas.





The word going around backstage is also that the Raw women's title will be on the line in a four-way match between Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Bayley.



