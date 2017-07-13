Spoiler Photos: Former ROH World Champion Debuts At NXT TV Taping

At the NXT television tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Wednesday evening, a former Ring Of Honor (ROH) World Champion made his debut.

Kyle O'Reilly, a former ROH World Champion who has been rumored to sign with WWE for a couple of months now, debuted in a match against Aleister Black that is expected to air as part of the August 2nd episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network.

Featured below, courtesy of Twitter user @willh94, are photos of Kyle O'Reilly's NXT debut from Wednesday night. For complete NXT spoilers for the next four episodes on the WWE Network, click here.




