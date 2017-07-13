WWE Press Release: Mae Young Classic Full Roster Revealed

Sponsored Links



-- WWE sent out the following today:

WWE has announced the full list of 32 competitors from around the world slated to compete in the first-ever Mae Young Classic women’s tournament, which will stream exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network. The competitors were introduced during a Parade of Champions, streamed live across WWE’s Facebook page and YouTube channel from Full Sail University in Orlando, Fla. Click here for the full WWE.com article.

The first four episodes of the single-elimination tournament will be available on demand starting Monday, Aug. 28. Episodes 5-8 will be available on demand on Monday, Sept. 4. The final match will stream live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept.12, at 10 p.m. ET.

Below is the list of the 32 competitors:

Shayna Baszler — Sioux Falls, S.D.

— Sioux Falls, S.D. Marti Belle — New York, N.Y. (Representing the Dominican Republic)

— New York, N.Y. (Representing the Dominican Republic) Kairi Sane — Tokyo, Japan

— Tokyo, Japan Mercedes Martinez — Waterbury, Conn.

— Waterbury, Conn. Nicole Savoy — Sacramento, Calif.

— Sacramento, Calif. Toni Storm — Gold Coast, Australia

— Gold Coast, Australia Mia Yim — Fontana, Calif. (Representing South Korea)

— Fontana, Calif. (Representing South Korea) Candice LeRae — Riverside, Calif.

— Riverside, Calif. Sage Beckett — Tampa, Fla.

— Tampa, Fla. Princesa Sugehit — Monterrey, Mexico

— Monterrey, Mexico Bianca Belair — Knoxville, Tenn.

— Knoxville, Tenn. Tessa Blanchard — Charlotte, N.C.

— Charlotte, N.C. Serena Deeb — Fairfax, Va.

— Fairfax, Va. Vanessa Borne — Scottsdale, Ariz.

— Scottsdale, Ariz. Taynara Conti — Rio de Janiero, Brazil

— Rio de Janiero, Brazil Kavita Devi — Haryana, India

— Haryana, India Lacey Evans — Parris Island, S.C.

— Parris Island, S.C. Rachel Evers — St. Paul, Minn.

— St. Paul, Minn. Jazzy Gabert — Berlin, Germany

— Berlin, Germany Santana Garrett — Ocala, Fla.

— Ocala, Fla. Reina González — Rio Grande Valley, Texas

— Rio Grande Valley, Texas Dakota Kai — Auckland, New Zealand

— Auckland, New Zealand Abbey Laith — Seattle, Wash.

— Seattle, Wash. Xia Li — Chong Qing, China

— Chong Qing, China Sarah Logan — Louisville, Ky.

— Louisville, Ky. Renee Michelle — Washington, D.C.

— Washington, D.C. Piper Niven — Ayrshire, Scotland

— Ayrshire, Scotland Kay Lee Ray — Glasgow, Scotland

— Glasgow, Scotland Ayesha Raymond — London, England

— London, England Rhea Ripley — Adelaide, Australia

— Adelaide, Australia Miranda Salinas — Houston, Texas

— Houston, Texas Zeda — Richmond, Va. (Representing China)

The Mae Young Classic, named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young, will be called by WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross, who will be joined on color commentary by four-time Women's Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

WWE Network will also stream an exclusive special, “Mae Young Classic: Bracketology,” immediately following SummerSlam on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 11 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the Mae Young Classic and all of WWE Network’s programming by signing up at WWENetwork.com.