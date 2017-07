Sponsored Links



-- Ronda Rousey is backstage at the ongoing Mae Young Classic tournament which is being taped tonight. She will most likely be appearing on camera as well.

The #MaeYoungClassic will celebrate and showcase female competitors from around the world. Great to have @RondaRousey join us tonight. pic.twitter.com/dQy9C1qFbH — Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2017

-- Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Carmella, Nia Jax, Naomi, Emma, Maria Kanellis, Tamina and Natalya are some of the stars from WWE who are in attendance at the tapings tonight.