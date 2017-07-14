News on Ambulance Segment & Vince McMahon Changing GBoF Finishes

Sponsored Links

In a follow up to a previously posted item, Vince McMahon made two late changes to the finishes of the Great Balls of Fire matches. Bray Wyatt beating Seth Rollins was changed the day before the show, possibly because WWE is getting ready to strengthen the heel side in the event Roman Reigns is given the Universal title at SummerSlam.





When that finish was changed, it was a massively heel dominated show which is why the Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks finish was changed from a Bliss pinfall win to a Banks win via countout. Still, even with that change, heels ended up winning six out of the eight matches.





For those wondering, WWE hired a local company that uses actors and a fake fire truck to do the ambulance segment where they pried open the door and got Braun Strowman out at Great Balls of Fire Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more