News on Ambulance Segment & Vince McMahon Changing GBoF Finishes

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 14, 2017 - 12:25am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

  • In a follow up to a previously posted item, Vince McMahon made two late changes to the finishes of the Great Balls of Fire matches. Bray Wyatt beating Seth Rollins was changed the day before the show, possibly because WWE is getting ready to strengthen the heel side in the event Roman Reigns is given the Universal title at SummerSlam.

  • When that finish was changed, it was a massively heel dominated show which is why the Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks finish was changed from a Bliss pinfall win to a Banks win via countout. Still, even with that change, heels ended up winning six out of the eight matches.

  • For those wondering, WWE hired a local company that uses actors and a fake fire truck to do the ambulance segment where they pried open the door and got Braun Strowman out at Great Balls of Fire

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.