Reason Why WWE is Having Multi-Person Matches; News on Bayley

-- The reason WWE is booking a lot of multiple person matches is because it's easier for the writing team, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The finishes can be gimmicked so nobody has to lose and from a writing perspective, the storylines don't have to be that strong as there is just a lack of story to make one-on-one matches. As a result, everyone sort of has heat with each other and they end up throwing them all into one match.

-- As noted recently, apart from the multi woman match on Smackdown scheduled for Battleground, WWE is gearing up to have a four-way match for the Raw women's title at SummerSlam. This is the reason that Bayley got the pin on Alexa Bliss as they are trying to build her back up for that match, this after weeks of pretty much burying her.