Reason Why WWE is Having Multi-Person Matches; News on Bayley

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 14, 2017 - 12:46am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- The reason WWE is booking a lot of multiple person matches is because it's easier for the writing team, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The finishes can be gimmicked so nobody has to lose and from a writing perspective, the storylines don't have to be that strong as there is just a lack of story to make one-on-one matches. As a result, everyone sort of has heat with each other and they end up throwing them all into one match.

-- As noted recently, apart from the multi woman match on Smackdown scheduled for Battleground, WWE is gearing up to have a four-way match for the Raw women's title at SummerSlam. This is the reason that Bayley got the pin on Alexa Bliss as they are trying to build her back up for that match, this after weeks of pretty much burying her.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.