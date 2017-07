Sponsored Links



As noted, Austin Aries was released by WWE last week. In addition to the brief statement Aries released soon after the news broke, where he simply wrote, "It's a beautiful day," he took to social media again today to release an additional statement.

Aries wrote the following via his official Twitter page today:

"I'd like to thank WWE for the opportunity to perform for the amazing fans of the WWE Universe. I'd also like to thank the extremely talented and hard working people of WWE, whom I had the pleasure to work, both in front of and behind the camera. I wish them continued health, happiness, and success as I move on to new endeavors."

Check out Aries' tweets regarding his WWE release below.

It's a beautiful day. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 7, 2017