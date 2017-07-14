WWE Issues Statement Addressing Talking Smack Cancellation Reports[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
As noted earlier today, PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has cancelled their "Talking Smack" weekly SmackDown Live post-show.
WWE sent out a statement addressing the reports, noting that the show will no longer air after SmackDown Live every Tuesday night, but will instead air only after SmackDown Live branded pay-per-view events.
Check out WWE's official statement below.