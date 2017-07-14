GFW: Impact Wrestling Viewership Rises This Week (7/13)

Submitted by Matt Boone on July 14, 2017 - 6:53pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

This week's episode of GFW: Impact Wrestling saw an increase in viewership.

The Thursday, July 13th edition of the show finished with an average of 374,000 viewers, according to figures released by Showbuzz Daily. By comparison, last week's show drew 345,000 viewers, marking an increase by 8.4%, or 29,000 viewers, for this week's show.

Impact Wrestling on Pop TV this week finished #99 on the Cable Top 150 spot, rising from #107 on the list for last week's show.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.