GFW: Impact Wrestling Viewership Rises This Week (7/13)

This week's episode of GFW: Impact Wrestling saw an increase in viewership.

The Thursday, July 13th edition of the show finished with an average of 374,000 viewers, according to figures released by Showbuzz Daily. By comparison, last week's show drew 345,000 viewers, marking an increase by 8.4%, or 29,000 viewers, for this week's show.

Impact Wrestling on Pop TV this week finished #99 on the Cable Top 150 spot, rising from #107 on the list for last week's show.