Nia Jax On Trying Out At WWE PC, Her Favorite Rivalry & More

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently spoke with ESPN for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On her favorite rivalry: "My favorite rivalry? I did not really have a chance to rival Bayley [on RAW], although we had a touch, but at NXT I had a feud with Bayley, that was probably my favorite."

On continuing to return regularly to the WWE Performance Center: "Sara Amato was the female head coach and she's by far the best coach I've ever had. I still go back there to continue developing my character."

On trying out for WWE at the Performance Center: "The Performance Center in Orlando is the best place to go if you want to be a professional wrestler. It has everything. Seven rings, we can watch film there, we have the promo room, the Green room, everything. So I had a tryout there, [and it] was very strict, intense, and truly shaped me into the wrestler I am today."

Check out the complete Nia Jax interview at ESPN.com.




