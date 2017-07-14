Charlotte On Being A Face On SD! Live, Growing Up As Ric Flair's Daughter

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke with the folks at the Pensacola News Journal for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On growing up as daughter of the legendary "Nature Boy" Ric Flair: "Growing up with a famous father, and one who mastered his craft, it's one of those things where do you really want to be in the same profession? I can't imagine the pressure on, say, Michael Jordan's kids. But for me, I think it's molded me into the character that I am today. I think I definitely work out of my father's shadow, but it was hard in the beginning. But I would never change my last name, and I couldn't be more proud to carry on his legacy."

On being a babyface on WWE's SmackDown Live brand: "This is a new transition for me, but I will take it as a challenge to be the best babyface I can be. Obviously, my comfort level with my size, my demeanor and my presence, and where I had elevated myself to, is definitely as a heel. But I'm ready to see what I can do as a babyface!"

