Enzo Unhappy Being Split Up With Cass; More on Big Cass' Push

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 15, 2017 - 2:38am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



  • Not only was Enzo Amore kicked off the WWE bus recently due to an unspecified incident, but he was also not allowed to dress in the regular lockerroom for a while.

  • Enzo was reportedly not happy at all about the storyline breakup with Cass and the line he on Raw where he talked about his real life being better than his fantasy life was "something of a shoot" as in real life, he's based in LA and having a great time, whereas in his fantasy WWE life, his prospects don't look good as a singles wrestler who is constantly portrayed as a joke.

  • Despite the report of there being some heat on Cass for his political views, it is not expected to interfere with his ongoing push in any way. WWE officials are said to be very high on him and are not expected to let other talents' reaction to him affect the push they intend to give him.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com




