WWE "Talking Smack" Reportedly Cancelled by Vince McMahon

-- According to an article by Sports Illustrated, the reason for WWE cancelling their Talking Smack program was not due to a lack of viewers but because it "did not serve the company's best interests" and that Vince McMahon was "unhappy" with the show.

-- The cancellation upset talent backstage but apparently the unscripted nature of the show played a pivotal role in its demise and while WWE has noted that the show will air after some Smackdown exclusive PPVs, the story states that McMahon's long term idea is to completely "eradicate" the program.

-- The article goes on to also mention that while Vince's presence at WWE shows is become less and less frequent, he remains extremely involved in every aspect of WWE being kept informed by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Dunn on Raw, as well as “Road Dogg” Brian James and Michael Hayes on Smackdown.