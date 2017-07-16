Backstage Details on the Hardys/Anthem Negotiations over Broken Trademark Rights

Sponsored Links



-- A recent story on Sports Illustrated shed more light on the Hardys situation with Anthem Sports, which owns GFW.

-- According to the story, the two sides were indeed close to an agreement within the last month, with the Hardys apparently paying between $10,000 - $15,000 for the rights to the trademark. The deal would also include the non-disparagement clause that Reby Hardy referenced and it would amount to $1,000 for the first offense and $5,000 for every offense thereafter. The Hardys were also going to be signing off on a press release ending the entire fiasco on a positive. However, once those terms were agreed to, Anthem Sports then wanted 50% off all the revenue generated by the Hardys, including that of Jeff's art and music, something which the Hardys thought was a "monumental heist and money-grab."

-- The Hardys are obviously confident in winning any legal battle that ensues as they have begun hinting and referencing the "broken" gimmick on TV and the rumor is that if Anthem's aim is to profit off of the Hardys' merchandise sales, that will be a tough sell as the brothers are expected to refuse to endorse the products and will likely publicly tell their fans to not purchase the products.

-- On an interesting note, SI sources indicate that Impact Wrestling tried to sign Jeff Hardy to a "lucrative offer" yet offered Matt Hardy only a fraction of what he was previously making. Matt was also told he was going to get a position on the Impact creative team, but that offer was rescinded and instead given to Jeff Jarrett.