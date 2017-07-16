WWE Raw Preview: Ambrose to Open, Joe vs. Reigns, Angle's Reveal, more

Sponsored Links



-- WWE.com's Raw preview:

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam challenger to be determined

With a Universal Championship opportunity on the line, Reigns vs. Joe will undoubtedly turn up the volume in this Music City melee.

Kurt Angle to expose controversy to the world

For the past several weeks, Corey Graves and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle have been secretly discussing some sensitive information that could not only threaten The Olympic Hero’s career, but might just tear his family apart. On Raw, Angle will reveal the details to the world. The Raw GM will make the revelation alongside a loved one, whose identity has yet to be disclosed. Who is Angle bringing to Raw, and what will they have to say?

Dean Ambrose to kick off Raw

One week after Dean Ambrose helped Seth Rollins turn back a 3-on-1 attack by The Miz and his Miztourage, The Lunatic Fringe will open Raw, live in Nashville, Tenn.

The Hardy Boyz gain new enemies

Seeking to make names for themselves on Raw, the returning Revival attacked The Hardy Boyz immediately after the brothers’ defeat at the hands of Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson this past Monday night. Matt & Jeff have refused to “fade away” and become “obsolete” after failing to recapture the Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE Great Balls of Fire and have said they’ll scratch and claw their way back to those championships no matter who gets in their way. Have Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson made a mistake in provoking The Hardys?

Will Bayley continue to gain momentum?

One week after Nia Jax rendered Bayley unable to compete when The Huggable One teamed with Sasha Banks against the juggernaut and Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Bayley pinned the self-proclaimed “Goddess of WWE” in an intense rematch this past Monday night. Based on that victory, it seems Bayley is back in the fight. Is the beloved Superstar inching toward a championship opportunity after pinning the titleholder?

Big Cass has a big problem with Big Show

Following a colossal brawl, The World’s Largest Athlete told WWE.com that Cass “is on the wrong path” and that he “might have bit off more than he can chew.” What will happen if these two goliaths cross paths Monday night?