Backstage Reaction to Mae Young Classic Competitors; News on Big Cass

  • There were people within WWE who were not happy at the participante of the women's tournament because they were not "hot" and weren't good looking enough for WWE standards. Reportedly, WWE did give some of the women makeovers.

  • A lot of people have compared Big Cass to Test "from another generation" mainly in reference to their great size/look and limited in-ring wrestling ability. Test was never able to convey a strong personality and Cass for his part is much better at promos.

