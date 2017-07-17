Rumors: Kurt Angle Storyline, Nikki Bella's Return, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, more[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
The following should be taken as rumors only
-- Dixie Carter is still said to be the front runner in the big Kurt Angle reveal to take place this Monday on Raw.
-- Nikki Bella is expected to return to in-ring action at SummerSlam this year.
-- Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt are expected to begin a feud, possibly leading to a match at SummerSlam.
-- Braun Strowman is still expected to appear in some capacity on Raw to continue his feud with Roman Reigns.