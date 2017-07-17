Rumors: Kurt Angle Storyline, Nikki Bella's Return, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, more

Sponsored Links



The following should be taken as rumors only

-- Dixie Carter is still said to be the front runner in the big Kurt Angle reveal to take place this Monday on Raw.

-- Nikki Bella is expected to return to in-ring action at SummerSlam this year.

-- Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt are expected to begin a feud, possibly leading to a match at SummerSlam.

-- Braun Strowman is still expected to appear in some capacity on Raw to continue his feud with Roman Reigns.