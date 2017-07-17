Cena & His Mom On "The View," Styles' Custom Title Plates, WWE U.K. Tour

Submitted by Matt Boone on July 17, 2017 - 11:59am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, John Cena appeared alongside his mother, Carol, on The View this morning. Cena appeared with his mom to promote Hefty's new #UltraStrongMom campaign.

- WWE is scheduled to return to the United Kingdom in November. The promotion will be running live events in Glasgow on November 1st, Brighton on November 2nd and London on November 3rd.

- "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles received his custom name plates on his WWE United States Championship, which he recently won by defeating Kevin Owens at a non-televised WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. You can check out the custom AJ Styles WWE United States Championship below.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.