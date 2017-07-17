Nikki Bella Talks About Possibility Of Marrying John Cena Live On WWE Television

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Nikki Bella recently took part in a Q&A with her fans via The Bella Twins' official YouTube channel.

During the Q&A, Bella who was proposed to be longtime boyfriend John Cena live in the ring at WrestleMania earlier this year, was asked if she would be willing to have her wedding with Cena take place on an episode of SmackDown Live.

"As of now, no," said Bella. "But you know in WWE, you never know what's going to happen!"

Bella continued, pointing out that if she and Cena were to have a public wedding ceremony, the WWE power couple would aim for a bigger stage than SmackDown Live, such as WrestleMania.

"And if I was to get married in front of the WWE Universe, I think I would aim for WrestleMania," said Bella. "New Orleans would kind of be a cool wedding. I guess we'll see!"

