Kurt Angle Comments On Tonight's Big Reveal On RAW

Submitted by Eric Lynch on July 17, 2017 - 12:45pm
As noted, tonight's episode of WWE RAW from Nashville will feature the big reveal of Kurt Angle's mystery storyline.

The RAW GM has been seen on TV with Corey Graves in recent weeks discussing a highly sensitive personal matter that Angle thinks could ruin him. Angle is bringing a loved one with him to RAW tonight to help him make the big announcement.

Angle sent out the below message on Twitter earlier today, writing that the announcement will change his "life and career" forever.

