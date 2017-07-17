Sasha Banks Reveals How She Found Out About Snoop Dogg/WM32 Entrance

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks appeared as a guest on the Australian-based television show The Project while traveling as part of the WWE tour of Australia and New Zealand last week.

During her appearance on the show, "The Boss" was asked about her cousin, hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, performing her ring entrance at WrestleMania 32 last year.

As the former WWE and NXT Women's Champion revealed, Snoop Dogg performing her entrance live at "The Show of Shows" last year was a surprise.

"I actually found out the Thursday before WrestleMania [that Snoop would perform her entrance]," said Banks. "And I was like, 'WHAT?!'"

Banks continued, "I mean, it's Snoop Dogg, he's a legend. That was honestly one of the coolest moments of my career so far."

