Kenny King On Impact Wrestling Pay Issues, MVP Firing, His Mom Beating Cancer

Ring Of Honor (ROH) wrestler and "Bachelorette" contestant Kenny King recently sat down with wrestling legend Sean Waltman during a recent episode of X-Pac's 12360 podcast. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the difference in working for Impact Wrestling and ROH: "I get my damn check on time bro. Getting paid on time is a huge advantage and difference. That and also the culture at ROH. It's always been we're just going to blow this s--t up. And it doesn't matter who's there. Whether it's AJ (Styles), or the Briscoes (Briscoe Brothers), or Roddy (Roderick Strong) or everybody. It's a team mentality. And everybody wants to put their best effort on each card to make each show the best. I'm not saying it wasn't like that at Impact but it's very much like that at ROH."

On Impact Wrestling firing MVP for pushing to bring in Hernandez and finding out later that he was still under contract to Lucha Underground: "How is that it was MVP's fault in any way, shape, or form? He is talent. He recommends a talent. You got all these lawyers and you got all these people that work in Panda (Panda Electric - Former Owner of Impact) and the office for this sort of thing. You mean nobody thought it would be a good idea to check? It's standard operating procedure nowadays in pro wrestling to say, 'Let me see your non-compete? When's your non-compete up?' This is just how wrestling works in the twenty-first century."

On his mother beating cancer: "There is no trace of cancer anywhere in her the body. She is completely recovered from her chemo. She's stronger than I've seen her in a long time."

