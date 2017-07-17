Alberto El Patron Stipped Of WAW World Championship Owned By Paige's Family

Sponsored Links



Alberto El Patron has been stripped of the Undisputed World Heavyweight Title In the WAW promotion, owned by Paige's family. This is the top championship belt in the promotion, which is lead by Paige's father Ricky Knight.

WAW issued the below statement on the World Title vacancy, which doesn't mention the former champion Alberto by name.

"The WAW Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship has been declared vacant at last night's Academy Show in Costessey, following a unanimous decision by the WAW Championship Committee. The WAWCC's decision was announced by Zak Knight but no information was revealed regarding the crowning of a new champion. Since the announcement several individuals have announced their desire to compete for the title. Both European Heavyweight Champion Robin Lekime and British Heavyweight Champion Aaron Sharp have already revealed their desire to add more gold to their repertoire, as well as former World Heavyweight Champion Brad Slayer and former European Heavyweight Champion King Kendo. With four of WAW's top competitors already eyeing up the most prestigious title will anyone else step forward in the hope of gaining public support?

A 32 man tournament has been announced to determine a new Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion over the course of the rest of 2017 with the final taking place at Epic Studios, Norwich in December. The entrants into this tournament will be deliberated by the WAWCC over the coming weeks before brackets are announced."

The announcement comes about a week after an incident at the Orlando International Airport between Alberto and Paige made headlines all over the web. Paige's brother Zak wrote on his Facebook that he's worried about his sister and accused Alberto of domestic violence. Del Rio is also currently suspended indefinitely by Global Force Wrestling.

TMZ reported that there was some sort of domestic disturbance between the two at the airport. A witness claimed to Heavy.com that Paige yelled out loud that Alberto had been doing cocaine for "two days straight," and Alberto allegedly replied that she was the one with the drugs in her bag.