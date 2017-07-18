Smackdown Preview: Punjabi Prison, Tag Team Match Announced, Mike Kanellis' Debut

Sponsored Links



-- From WWE.com:

Jinder Mahal brings the Punjabi Prison to SmackDown LIVE

While the frightening structure is on its way to Team Blue, the WWE Universe is wondering exactly why Mahal is bringing it and what it means for The Viper days before he steps inside at WWE Battleground. What does the WWE Champion have in store?

WWE Battleground opponents square off in tag team showdown

As WWE Battleground approaches, participants in two of this Sunday’s most anticipated matches will join forces for a huge tag team battle on SmackDown LIVE, as United States Champion AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura face Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin.

John Cena to address Flag Match in exclusive interview

Five days before he defends the honor of America in a Flag Match against Rusev at WWE Battleground, John Cena will address the impending battle in an exclusive interview on SmackDown LIVE.

Mike Kanellis to make in-ring debut against Sami Zayn

After weeks of preaching about the “power of love” to the WWE Universe, Mike Kanellis will finally get to show exactly how far that power can propel him in singles competition, as he makes his in-ring debut against Sami Zayn on SmackDown LIVE.

Will Breezango find the truth?

While the “sexy fashion rangers” didn’t get any closer to cracking the case, Tyler Breeze & Fandango may have found a new lead after the disappearance of Fandango’s horse, Tully.