Kevin Owens Comments On Rumors Of Leaked Nude Photos Of Himself

It looks like another WWE Superstar has found himself in the center of some "leaked nude photos" controversy.

Former WWE Universal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens has recently been the subject of a ton of action on social media over some alleged nude photos.

Owens finally responded to the issue on Monday, taking to his official Twitter page to comment on the rumors.

"Just landed in Birmingham and saw these ridiculous claims," said Owens. "How laughable! There's some incredibly pathetic people out there. Get a life!"

Owens wrote in separate tweets:

"If you think that's actually me, you're as dumb as the morons who started this stupidity. Although I have to admit that I'm now considering getting a nipple piercing."