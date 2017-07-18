Emma Vents On Social Media About WWE Not Using Her On Television

Emma took to social media on Monday evening to vent her frustration about not being used on WWE television as of late.

After suffering a shoulder injury back in early May, Emma returned to action with WWE in mid-June. WWE teased a program between she and Dana Brooke during the Kickoff Show for last week's Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view, however the storyline never went anywhere.

During the Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss match on RAW last night, Emma wrote via Twitter, "Watching Alexa Vs Bayley... Then Sasha and Nia.. Love watching others get more opportunities that I never get! Cool.."

Emma also wrote a tweet pointing out that this week was the five-year anniversary of her joining WWE, and she celebrated it by sitting on the sidelines.

"Sitting backstage at #RAW on my 5yrs with @WWE... Happy Anniversary to me! #RAWNashville."




