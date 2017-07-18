Brock Lesnar Added To Post-PPV Show, Updated WWE Schedule For 2017

Sponsored Links



"The Beast Incarnate" has been added to another date on the WWE calendar.

The Winnipeg Sun is reporting that the reigning WWE Universal Champion has been added to the lineup for the upcoming WWE RAW-brand live event scheduled for September 30th in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Also advertised for the 9/30 WWE show in Winnipeg are Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro, Sheamus, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, The Hardy Boyz, Sasha Banks, Enzo Amore and Big Cass. For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.ca.

With that now known, below is an updated look at Brock Lesnar's current WWE 2017 schedule: