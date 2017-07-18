CM Punk Says He Doesn't Miss Pro Wrestling, Talks About His UFC Status

Sponsored Links



"The Best In The World" doesn't appear to be missing the squared circle.

CM Punk recently appeared as a guest on ESPN Radio out of his hometown of Chicago, Illinois and was asked whether or not there is any part of him that misses professional wrestling.

"Not at all," said Punk, who made his Octagon debut back in September of 2016, losing to MMA rookie Mickey Gall in one round at the UFC 203 pay-per-view in Cleveland, Ohio.

Additionally, Punk mentioned that WWE has sent lawyers and people by proxy after him because they're upset with him "calling them out on their B.S.," bringing up the issue with WWE senior ringside physician Dr. Chris Amann as an example.

While it doesn't appear he has any interest in a WWE return just yet, Punk is still hoping for a second chance to compete inside the world-famous Octagon.

During the same ESPN Radio appearance, Punk noted that he believes he'll know what his future in the UFC looks like within the next month or two.